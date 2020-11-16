Of Turtle Creek, age 78, passed away on November 11, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. "Andy" Rensko, who died in 2017.
Loving mother of Amy (Laurie Hurtt) Rensko, Andrew M. Rensko, and Karen (Robert "Rob") Crawford.
Adored grandmother of Henry Hurtt Rensko, and Luke and Maggie Crawford.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Matthew and Mary (Lorince) Stapinski, and her sister; Dolores Shero.
Also survived by her nieces; Monica Creel and Frances Shero, and her nephews; James and Raymond Shero.
Gerry was a proud 1959 graduate of Turtle Creek High School. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant at the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University's PA Governor's School for the Sciences. Gerry was a member of the Red Hats Society and enjoyed gardening.
Friends welcome Monday, November 23, from 10-11:30 at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear face masks or coverings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, November 23 at 12 Noon in St. Colman Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. The funeral mass will be live streamed via the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page, directions found on our website. www.laniganfuneralhome.com.
Gerry will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery,
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
of PA, 810 River Ave # 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.