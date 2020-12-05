Menu
Geraldine Tuttle
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1945
DIED
November 30, 2020
Geraldine Tuttle's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in Bayport, NY .

Published by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, Bayport
683 Montauk Highway, Bayport, New York 11705
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
9:45a.m.
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
175 Blue Point Avenue, Blue Point, New York 11715
Funeral services provided by:
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
