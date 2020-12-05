Geraldine Tuttle's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in Bayport, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Geraldine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home website.
Published by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
