Geraldine Tuttle's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in Bayport, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Geraldine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home website.