Geraldine Webb's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Geraldine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. website.