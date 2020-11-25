Menu
Gerard Hurley
1935 - 2020
BORN
August 7, 1935
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
Gerard Hurley's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA .

Published by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760
Nov
25
Funeral
9:00a.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Linus Church
119 Hartford St, Natick, Massachusetts
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Mr. Hurley,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey
November 23, 2020
Donna Evans
November 23, 2020
Sharon McCune
November 23, 2020
Emily Bennett
November 23, 2020
Dear Hurley Cousins,

We would like to offer our condonlences to the entire family. Remembering the good times with all our Hurley cousins.

Margaret and John Burns
Tewksbury, Ma
In Florida at the present time
Margaret Burns
Family
November 23, 2020