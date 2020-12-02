Menu
Gerard Lemire
1958 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1958
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Wounded Warrior Project
Gerard Lemire's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. in Nashua, NH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My deepest sympathy to the Lemire family. My late grandfather (Frank McMahon) lived a few doors down from your dad's family (Red Lemire) in St. Peter's Parish during their youth. You will all be in my thoughts.

Affectionately,
Rory Noonan
Rory Noonan
December 1, 2020