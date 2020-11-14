Menu
Gerod Woods
1986 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1986
DIED
November 11, 2020
Gerod Woods's passing at the age of 34 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home website.

Published by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 N. Cable Rd., Lima, Ohio 45805
Funeral services provided by:
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
