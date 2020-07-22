Geronimo "Jerry" Puente



October 13, 1959 ~ July 19, 2020







Jerry Puente, 60, of Ogden passed away on July 19, 2020. Jerry was born October, 13, 1959 to Tomasa Estrada and Catarino Puente in Brownsville, Texas. He lived most of his life in Ogden, Utah and graduated from Ogden High School in 1977. Jerry married the love of his life, Irma Garcia and they were happily married for 40 years.



Jerry enjoyed playing golf, watching boxing, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, helping others in need, and spending time with his family.



He will be remembered fondly for his hard work, sense of humor, and special dance moves.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Irma; children, Christopher and Alicia; grandchildren, Cisco (Dani) Montes, Davian and Christian Montes, Koy, Nikael, and Max Puente; two great-grandchildren, Nixon and Navy Montes; three brothers, Carlos Puente, Catarino (Linda) Puente, Efrain Puente; four sisters, Sarah Garcia, Juana Puente, Delores Martinez and Gloria Puente. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends may visit with family on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.