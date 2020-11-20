Menu
Gerri Tomlinson
1955 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1955
DIED
November 17, 2020
Gerri Tomlinson's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC in Manahawkin, NJ .

Published by Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC - Manahawkin
573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, New Jersey 08050
Funeral services provided by:
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
