Gerry Langford's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville in Huntsville, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gerry in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spry Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville website.