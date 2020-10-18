Gertraude Marianne Rose



Gertraude Marianne Rose passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. Marianne was born October 31, 1922 in Leipzig Germany, a daughter of Arno Kurt and Rosel Oertel. She immigrated to the United States in 1954 and lived in Ogden for the past 66 years.



She co-owned and operated American European Car Dealership with her husband Guenter, after which she was employed at ZCMI department store for a number of years. She soon became the bra fitting expert and helped many a client look their best. Marianne was a member of Elim Lutheran Church. She has resided at Mountain Ridge Assisted Living facility for the last five years. Marianne cherished interacting with others. She was always a bright light and many enjoyed her company and cheerful spirit.



The family would like to express our appreciation to the loving and caring staff of Avamere at Mountain Ridge as well as Inspiration Hospice, and her hospice nurse Debbie.



Surviving are two daughters, Dagmar K Griffin and Wendy E (Todd) Vought, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held at a later date in 2021 when we are safely able to gather to memorialize this sweet woman's wonderful life.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.