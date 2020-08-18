Menu
Gertrude A. Bankosh
1931 - 2020
October 10, 1931
August 16, 2020
Catholic
Gertrude A. (Ashbaugh) Bankosh
age 88, of Slickville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 10, 1931 in New Alexandria, PA to the late Elmer and Sarah (Wampler) Ashbaugh. Gertrude is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Robert) Palmiscno, Diane (Paul) Blasinsky, Cynthia Bankosh; three sons, Johnny (Cynthia) Bankosh, Gary (Traci) Bankosh, Jeffrey (Tracey) Bankosh; four grandsons, Joseph Blasinsky, Daniel Blasinsky, Jeffrey (Ashley) Bankosh, Johnny Bankosh; seven granddaughters, Stephanie Bankosh, Megan (Paul) Pattyn, Danielle (Bryan) Kitch, Lauren Bankosh, Tiffany (Jeffrey) Paulich, Jessica Bankosh, and Brittany Palmiscno; also survived by eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John L. Bankosh, also four brothers and six sisters. Friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Sylvester Catholic Church with Father Sam Lamendola officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Bridges Hospice, 515 Pleasant Valley Rd., Trafford, PA 15085 or online at www.bridgeshealth.org. A special thank you to Maryann Turk and Bridges Hospice for their kindness and care.
Aug
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME
152 Abbe Place, Delmont, Pennsylvania
Aug
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Sylvester Catholic Church
Memories of visiting the Bankosh home. We were always welcomed into a warm and loving environment. At times a little bit noisy, at times a little bit crowded. But Aunt Gerty always had room in her home and her heart for whoever showed up. May God grant the peace that surpasses all understanding to Aunt Gerty and all of her family.
Sally Ann Eddy
Family
August 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Bankosh family.
Bill Oblak
August 18, 2020