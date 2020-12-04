Menu
Gertrude Davis
1925 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1925
DIED
November 26, 2020
Gertrude Davis's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gertrude in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
