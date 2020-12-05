Menu
Gertrude King
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gertrude King's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
6710 White Horse Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29611
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Set Free Christian Fellowship
4415 Hwy 153, Easley, South Carolina 29642
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
