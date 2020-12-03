Menu
Gertrude Massengill
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1943
DIED
November 22, 2020
Gertrude Massengill's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Four Oaks in Four Oaks, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Four Oaks website.

Published by Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Four Oaks on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Hills of Neuse Memory Gardens
Packing Plant Road, Smithfield 27577
Funeral services provided by:
Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Four Oaks
