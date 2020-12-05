Menu
Gertrude Pomerleau
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1943
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Gertrude Pomerleau's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation in Inverness, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation website.

Published by Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 West, Inverness, Florida 34453
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
