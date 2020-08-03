Gertrude I. (Stecik) Ragan
Age 76 of Monroeville, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward John Ragan. Loving mother of David Edward (Melissa) Ragan, Diane Marie (Chuckie) Brooks, and Danielle Lisa (David) Hysong. Cherished grandmother of Victoria "Tori" (Mary Bryne) Ragan, Kayla Mento, Dylan Hysong, and Daniel Hysong. Sister of Tillie Noschese and Dolly Kostyak. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, Mary Jane (the late Art) Limbacher and Rose (the late Gary) Ragan; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude (McClesky) Stecik; brothers, Robert Stecik and John (surviving wife, Joan) Stecik; and many loving brothers-in law and sisters-in-law. Trudy began her career at Sears Roebuck, and later went on to work as a claims specialist for Prudential, and most recently worked as a cash coordinator for CVS for nearly 20 years. She was a longtime member of both the Byzantine Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Monroeville and Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Church in Braddock. She always looked forward to taking her grandkids to Eat'n Park, and her greatest joy was the time spent with her family. The poems that she personally wrote for her family's birthdays will be greatly missed, along with her overall quick witted sense of humor and loving nature she had towards all she knew. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Please be advised that masks are required and the maximum occupancy is 25 persons at one time. Funeral service will be private and entombment will be at Chartiers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation of Western PA, 960 Penn Ave., Suite 1000, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.