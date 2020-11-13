Menu
Gertrude Slusser
1923 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1923
DIED
November 11, 2020
Gertrude Slusser's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport, IN .

Published by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
1603 E. Broadway, Logansport, Indiana 46947
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
1603 E. Broadway, Logansport, Indiana 46947
