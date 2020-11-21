Gertrude Wagner's passing at the age of 102 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St. in Baltimore, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gertrude in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St. website.
Published by Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St. on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.