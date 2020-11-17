Menu
Gertrude Warrell
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1926
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Gertrude Warrell's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gertrude in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hahn Funeral Home website.

Published by Hahn Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W 8th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
Nov
19
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W 8th Street, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew Catholic Cathderal
1701 Miami, South Bend, Indiana 46613
