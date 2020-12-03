Menu
Giacomo Inzone
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1934
DIED
November 29, 2020
Giacomo Inzone's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gutkowski Funeral Home in Bridgeport, PA .

Published by Gutkowski Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pennsylvania 19405
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pennsylvania 19405
Dec
7
Entombment
11:45a.m.
St. Patrick Cemetery
DeKalb Pike, Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401
Funeral services provided by:
Gutkowski Funeral Home
