Giacomo "Jim" Favero
October 8, 1916 ~ July 3, 2020
Jim Favero, 103 + 9 months, died peacefully on July 3, 2020 in Ogden, Utah with his son and grandson, Jayce, by his side.
Jim was born October 8, 1916 in Roy, Utah, the second oldest of thirteen boys and one girl born to Giovanni and Hazel Daley Favero and raised on the family farm in Taylor, Utah. He was sealed to Marguerite Della Maw on November 6, 1940 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and celebrated 68 wonderful years together prior to Marguerite's passing in January 2009.
A veteran of WWII, Jim was a Staff Sergeant in the 5th Army and saw over 28 months of active combat in Africa and Italy. After returning from active duty, Jim became a respected merchant, owning and operating Favero Shoes in Ogden, Roy, and Blackfoot, Idaho, and a leased department in the Blue Door Men's Clothier. Upon selling the businesses he traveled for 17 years as a regional representative for the International Shoe Company covering seven western states.
Jim served faithfully in the LDS Church, as a Weber County Minority Groups Mission Leader, and in the auxiliary organizations of the Church. He cherished his time spent serving in the Ogden Temple. He was an exemplary home teacher and touched the lives of many. Jim was a farmer at heart and as an avid gardener he fed the neighborhood with fresh vegetables for years.
Jim is survived by his daughter Jeanie (Mike) Gougler of Newberg, OR and Randy (Gayla) Favero of Park City, UT, as well as 9 grandchildren and soon to be 25 great-grandchildren. Jim's impact in their lives has been deep and lasting. His ever-present love and life lessons have shaped their lives for good. For Jim, family was always the most important thing. Also surviving are three of his 13 siblings, Paul, Ted, and Tom.
Jim and Marguerite were deeply in love and devoted to each other. While he missed Marguerite terribly, he was determined to continue the family legacy and stability after her passing. They are now reunited and will be for the eternities.
The family is grateful to the many individuals, friends and neighbors who showed such friendship and loving compassion for our dad and for those who provided attention to his medical care. Special gratitude is expressed to Randy Hughston and Nancy Mitchell and the entire staff at the South Ogden VA clinic and Applegate Homecare for their patient oversight of Jim's healthcare. Also, a special thanks to Talia Maceveschi, Jamie Moody, Thaddeus Vasquez, Angelise Villastrago and especially Elaine Smith who were kind and attentive in their years of service.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. The service will also be live streamed and accessible at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Friends may visit with family on Thursday evening, July 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday prior to the services from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Ogden. Social distancing protocols will be in effect and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars www.VFWFoundation.org
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.