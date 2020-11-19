Menu
Gil Hiltbrunner
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1953
DIED
November 16, 2020
Gil Hiltbrunner's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home website.

Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Messiah's House Church
6901 S. Bell St, Amarillo, Texas 79109
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
