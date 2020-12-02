Menu
Gilbert Butt
1961 - 2020
BORN
March 31, 1961
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gilbert Butt's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt in DeWitt, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt website.

Published by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, Iowa 52742
Nov
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schultz Funeral Homes
722 8th Street, DeWitt, Iowa 52742
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
