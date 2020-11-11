Gilbert or as many knew him "Gigs" passed away peacefully on November 03, 2020. Gigs was a jokester and loved to laugh. He loved family gatherings, hunting rabbits, golfing, fishing, driving up to mountains, and watching his favorite team the Oakland Raiders! He is survived by his two daughters Aubrey Lovato and Astacia Carter. Grandchildren; Dominic, Dalainee, Alyssa, and Isaiah. Siblings; John (Jane) Lovato, Linda Valdez, Helen Lovato and Annabelle Lovato. He was also an Uncle and Great Uncle to many.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Manuel and Eva Lovato. Brother; Lawrence Lovato. Nephews; Tony Lovato and Michael Lovato. He was a good friend to many people and enjoyed life with all his friends he met along the way.





