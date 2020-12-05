Menu
Gilbert Lucas
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1938
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Army
US Steel
Gilbert Lucas's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gilbert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home website.

Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Liberty Hill Memorial Garden
Tx Hwy 147 North, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
