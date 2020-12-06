Menu
Gilbert Mayton
1971 - 2020
BORN
April 9, 1971
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gilbert Mayton's passing at the age of 49 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Harriman, TN .

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Elverton Cemetery
2709 Harriman Highway, Harriman, Tennessee 37748
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I offer my deepest condolences I'll miss my buddy rest in peace Gilberto you was always my favorite Mayton I love you buddy
Cindy Mayton
December 6, 2020