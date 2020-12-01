Menu
Gilbert Ortega
1956 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1956
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Gilbert Ortega's passing at the age of 64 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Denton-Wood Funeral Home in Carlsbad, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Denton-Wood Funeral Home website.

Published by Denton-Wood Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, New Mexico 88220
Funeral services provided by:
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
