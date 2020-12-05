Menu
Gilbert Short
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Gilbert Short's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home in Spencer, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home
105 N. Montgomery St., Spencer, Indiana 47460
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home
105 N. Montgomery St., Spencer, Indiana 47460
Funeral services provided by:
West Parrish Pedigo Funeral Home
