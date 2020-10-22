Gilberto M. Arredondo, 70, our most amazing beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Gilbert was born September 7, 1950, in Gregory, Texas to Paulina Nesmith.



Originally from Texas, as he would often remind people of the love of his hometown in Texas, (those close to him, may of heard him say, "I'm from Texas and I don't give a @#*$!") Gilbert did relocate to the state of Utah in 1968 through the apprenticeship Job Corp Trade School Program. There he would complete the program with the skills required to become a certified welder as a trade.



He met the love of his life in the city of Ogden and started his Arredondo Legacy in 1969. But as the world's events changed, Gilbert answered his call for service and joined the United States Army; assigned to the 264th Transportation Company APO SF 96349. He served his country courageously and bravely during the Viet Nam War from 1970 to 1972. He was discharged from the United States Army with Honors for his service to his country.



As he returned to Utah and transitioned back to civilian life, he went back to school at Weber District Adult High School in 1976 to earn his diploma. Gilbert would earn a living as a hard-working certified welder. During his 35+ year career as a welder, he was employed with Jetway, M&G, Wehyer Construction, Arts Portable Welder, Structural Steel, Stotts, SME, and Mark Steel.



He was a great man of many talents that would help all those around him, whether it was for his family or those in whom he came in contact with, he would loudly and stubbornly help in whatever capacity was needed. He was the type of man, full of respect and loyalty that was just one phone call away, if he could not be there in person himself, his network of friends and family reached far and wide in all directions to provide assistance…anytime, anyplace…he would find a way to get it done.



He loved to spend his time with family; his family was his everything to him and many fond memories of our time together will forever be cherished. Dad was infamous for his love of dancing and listening to Tejano music. His passion for dancing shall carry him far on his next adventures and journey. He loved to spend time in the outdoors, you would find him sporting his Badlands gear as he loved hunting, fishing, camping, and atv riding.



Gilbert was truly one of a kind, he was blessed with a genuine heart of gold; amazing dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, friend, and everything in between. The mold was broken when this world was blessed with his spitfire. He touched everyone he met and will be forever loved and always in our hearts.



He is survived by his daughters Tonita Rico, Esther Arredondo, Naomi Villanueva, Miranda Arredondo, Catrina Arredondo; his son Gilbert Arredondo Jr.; his sister Julia Singh; his brother Ernesto Nesmith; he is survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.; he is also survived by his loyal and faithful man's best friend Bear.



He was preceded in death by the mother of his children Rosemary Fronda; his grandmother Francisca Moa; his mother Paulina; sisters Esmeralda Afaro & Sulema Bernal; his brother Reynaldo Nesmith Jr.



A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm along with a Rosary Prayer 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.



All friends and family are welcomed to come join us at Emma Russell Park for a Celebration of Life and to embrace the Legacy of Gilbert.



October 28, 2020 1:00pm to 6:00pm – Emma Russell Park 4300 W 5700 S, Roy, Utah.



There will be food, drinks, and refreshments. It is a simple potluck luncheon, if anyone would like to contribute a favorite dish or dessert…all is welcomed.



The love and support extended to our family is truly appreciated, on behalf of the Arredondo's, we thank you from the depths of our hearts.





