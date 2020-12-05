Menu
Gilbria Mickel
1980 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1980
DIED
December 2, 2020
Gilbria Mickel's passing at the age of 40 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia in Lithonia, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia website.

Published by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Divine Mortuary, Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058
Dec
11
Interment
4:4p.m.
Divine Mortuary, Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5620 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, Georgia 30058
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia
