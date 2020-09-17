Gina Betty Barela, 50, passed away September 14, 2020. Gina was born August 31, 1970 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Joe Gene Mata and Juanita Della Lopez Mata. Gina attended Ogden High School, she went to college in Pocatello where she received her CNA. She married Rodney Christopher Barela in 1986, they had 4 children.



She enjoyed working at different convenience stores from No. Ogden to Clearfield and enjoyed meeting many new friends. She was creative with crafts, and loved doing hair, nails. She liked McDonalds and The Dollar Store. She loved spending time outdoors, camping and fishing. She loved the Chicago Bears and absolutely loved her dogs Cuddles and Chica.



Gina was a fabulous mother who enjoyed cooking, baking and cleaning. She was an amazing grandma to her grandchildren Christopher, Derek, Tyray, Iyan, Mackie, Teo, Boog, JoJo, Bean and Memorie; they were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed.



Gina is survived by her parents; children Mackie Barela (Malesa), Anthony Barela (Tricia), Tia Barela (her right arm); two stepdaughters Christina Sanchez and Anastasia Barela; 10 grandchildren; brother Paul Mata (Brenda), sister Lisa Archuleta (Daniel) and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son Joseph "JoJo" Barela; grandson Michael Barela, niece Priscilla Archuleta; nephew Ricky Martinez; grandparents Ramona and Joe Mata Sr. and Joseph and Anna Lopez.



Services will be held from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She will be cremated and buried at Ogden City Cemetery at a later date.



"She always believed Pennies were from Heaven (sent from JoJo).

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.