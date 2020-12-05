Ginevra Atwater's passing at the age of 104 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ginevra in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home website.
Published by Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
