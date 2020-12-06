Ginger Griego's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Usher Funeral Home in Indianapolis, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ginger in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Usher Funeral Home website.
Published by Usher Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
