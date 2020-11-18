Ginnette Mann-Rutherford's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ginnette in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home website.
Published by Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
