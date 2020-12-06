Menu
Giovanni Baiano
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1925
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Giovanni Baiano's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

Published by Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home
1065 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15226
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home
1065 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15226
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Resurrection Church/St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish
1100 Creedmoor Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15226
Funeral services provided by:
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
