Giovanni Scarfo
1943 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1943
DIED
November 27, 2020
Giovanni Scarfo's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home in Staten Island, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home website.

Published by Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
ST. THOMAS THE APOSTLE RC CHURCH
6135 AMBOY ROAD, STATEN ISLAND, New York 10309
Funeral services provided by:
Bedell-Pizzo Funeral Home
