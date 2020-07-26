Giuseppe Marricco



Age 83, of McMurray and Selvacava, Italy, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Giuseppe was the beloved husband of 57 years to Marisa (Chiarelli) Marricco; son of the late Mattia and Alessandra (Cardillo) Marricco; loving and devoted dad of Joseph (Kathleen) Marricco, and Sandra (Timothy) Campbell; Nunu of Matthew Marricco, Elizabeth Marricco, Brittany Peterson, Cassandra Peterson, and Devyn Campbell; brother of Pasqualina (Carlo) Santamaria, Giovanni (Michelina) Marricco, Nunzio (Anna) Marricco, Luigi Marricco, Maria (Francesco) Casatelli, and the late Antonio (surviving, Giuseppina) Marricco. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, Peters Township (724-941-3211) on Monday from 3-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Parish, St. Benedict the Abbot Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Due to the recent COVID-19 guidelines governed by the CDC, all guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance (up to 25 guests at a time) to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety.

