Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gizella Varga
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1934
DIED
November 25, 2020
Gizella Varga's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gizella in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home
760 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home
760 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.