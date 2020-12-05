Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gladys Ericksen
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1946
DIED
November 30, 2020
Gladys Ericksen's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Conway Funeral Home in Cresco, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gladys in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Conway Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Conway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hindt Funeral Home - Spring Valley
316 north Broadway, Spring Valley, Minnesota 55975
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.