Gladys Fozo
1925 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1925
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
St. Monica Catholic Church
Gladys Fozo's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Mishawaka, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gladys in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care website.

Published by Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Monica Catholic Church
222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, Indiana
Nov
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Monica Catholic Church
222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, Indiana
Goethals & Wells Funeral Home and Cremation Care
Alison Robertson
November 25, 2020