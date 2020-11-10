Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gladys Harding
1937 - 2020
BORN
August 17, 1937
DIED
November 7, 2020
Gladys Harding's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory in Cuyahoga Falls, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gladys in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Funeral services provided by:
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
RIH Grandma
Michelle Moore
Grandchild
November 10, 2020
Paul, Michael, Donald and Kathy, I am so saddened to learn of Gladys' passing. Such a kind, sweet soul she has always been. If only all people could be so nice; the world would be such a better place. Please know I'll be keeping all of you in my heart as it breaks for you. May God wrap his warm arms around you to comfort you until you see your sweet wife/mother again.
Cookie and Danny
Cookie Shamblin Woolcock
Family
November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
November 10, 2020