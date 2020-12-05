Menu
Gladys Herring
1946 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1946
DIED
December 3, 2020
Gladys Herring's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville in Whiteville, NC .

Published by Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Whiteville Memorial Cemetery
Hwy 701 N, Whiteville, North Carolina 28472
Funeral services provided by:
Peacock Funeral Home - Whiteville
