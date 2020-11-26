Menu
Gladys Holt
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1951
DIED
November 21, 2020
Gladys Holt's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals in Denver, CO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pipkin-Braswell Funerals website.

Published by Pipkin-Braswell Funerals on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Dec
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Pipkin Braswell Chapel of Peace
6601 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, Colorado 80220
Dec
7
Interment
1:30p.m.
Saint Simeon Cemetery
22001 CO-30,, Aurora 80018
Funeral services provided by:
Pipkin-Braswell Funerals
