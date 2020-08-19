GLADYS KIDSTON, wife of the late Richard Kidston, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at age 93. Born February 4, 1927 to parents Bruce and Edith Thomas, she lived in Cumberland MD and Bellwood PA before moving to Turtle Creek as a teenager. Gladys was a full time mother for many years then trained as a Floral Designer for Warner Flowers in Monroeville, where she also managed their Penn Hills store. Her design skills earned her a position with Silverblatt's of East Liberty, where she was known for her wedding work and custom designs for high end clients. She later designed and managed stores for Shackelford and Maxwell's. Gladys also loved swimming, visiting the ocean, camping, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She delighted in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



She was the beloved mother of Virginia (the late Ernest) McGinty of North Versailles, Elizabeth (Robert) Davic of Forest Hills, Richard (Gerri) Kidston of Woodridge, IL and William (Lisa) Kidston of Verona, WI. Gladys was the cherished grandmother of Ernest (Monica) McGinty, Brian (Abby) McGinty, Melissa (Peter) Kollias, Steven Davic, Cristie Kidston, Erin (David) Dyson, Carter Angelo, Nicholas and Michael Kidston. She was the adored great-grandmother of Hanna and Ashley McGinty, Anneke and Isabelle Kollias, Gavin and Weston Dyson and Libby Kidston. Gladys is also survived by her sisters, Judith (Jim) Pellegrino and Gloria (Ken) Bader, her brother, Charles (Dorothy) Thomas, and many loving nephews and nieces. She is pre-deceased by brothers, Bruce and Clair Thomas, sisters, Shirley Verner, Frances Czyz and Burnace Tharp, nieces, Diane and Sherry Thomas, and nephews, Robert and Mark Thomas.



She will be remembered for her unconditional love of family, strength in facing adversity, and fierce independence. Gladys loved beauty in all forms, especially flowers and plants and was a loyal friend to many.



Friends welcome Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be a limit of 25 visitors in the funeral home at a time and all visitors must wear face masks or coverings.



Gladys will be laid to rest beside husband Richard in Restland Memorial Park, and along side her parents Bruce and Edith Thomas and brother Bruce Thomas.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 116 Browns Hill Rd., Valencia, PA 16059, OR to Concordia Visiting Nurses, 613 N. Pike Rd., Cabot, PA 16023.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.