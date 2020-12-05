Menu
Gladys Maness
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1932
DIED
December 1, 2020
Gladys Maness's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Baptist Church-Kannapolis
1311 E. First St, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Dec
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
First Baptist Church-Kannapolis
1311 E. First St, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
