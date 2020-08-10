Of Apollo, age 80, died on Friday, August 7, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Norbert Pawlik for 42 years.



Loving mother of Raymond (late Connie and the late Melissa) Pawlik.



Proud grandmother of Brendan, Bryce, Briley, the late Raymond and late Ryan.



Sister of Regis Gormley and Robert Gormley, both of Monroeville., the late Russell Gormley, late Donald Gormley, late Kenneth Gormley and the late Arthur Gormley.



Gladys was a career homemaker until Norb died. She then began a career as a security guard and worked for many years. Gladys' greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.



Friends are welcome on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m.



Gladys will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.





