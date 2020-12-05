Menu
Gladys Raubenstine
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1922
DIED
November 6, 2020
Gladys Raubenstine's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kenworthy Funeral Home in Hanover, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kenworthy Funeral Home website.

Published by Kenworthy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331
Nov
11
Graveside service
2:15p.m.
Rest Haven Cemetery
Westminster Avenue, Hanover, Pennsylvania 17331
Funeral services provided by:
Kenworthy Funeral Home
