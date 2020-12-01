Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gladys Roy
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
Gladys Roy's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Gladys in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forestdale Cemetery
304 Cabot Street, Holyoke, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our condolences to the Family!
Rene & Rosemary Lajeunesse
Friend
November 28, 2020