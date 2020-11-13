Menu
Gladys Schickram
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1939
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
american legion auxiliary
Gladys Schickram's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. in Orwigsburg, PA .

Published by Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street, Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania 17961
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street, Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania 17961
