Gladys Vondrasek
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1926
DIED
December 3, 2020
Gladys Vondrasek's passing at the age of 94 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City in Pawnee City, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wherry Mortuary - Pawnee City website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City
919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska 68420
Dec
7
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City
919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska 68420
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City
919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska 68420
